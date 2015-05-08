Top 10 Safety Tips For Women

If you are a single woman who loves to travel or you stay alone, well then you must be aware of some safety tips. Women are vulnerable to crime all over the world. Listed are 10 safety tips that can keep you safe and secured in life. So read on to get that peace of mind.

1. Be alert

You need to always be alert regarding situations around you. If you are alert in things, you can avert anything that comes your way. You need that kind of awareness to stay safe in life. Your awareness can help to keep you in a safe zone in life. So, always stay alert of things around you.

2. Use your instinct

You have that instinct in you which can help you to stay safe. You just need to realize that. If you think that particular place you are traveling to may not be so safe for you, simply listen to your instinct and avoid going to that place. A small thought or reaction can keep you safe.

3. Learn self defense

The best way to stay safe is to learn self defense. Learn some basics of self defense so that you can avert an attack which may happen if there is a danger. Self defense trick may actually help you to stay safe and you can have that peace of mind. It helps you to travel safely as well.

4. Simply run somewhere

It is difficult to escape from the potential crime scene, but if you can’t put up a fight, the simply run from that spot and hide somewhere. You can stay safe by doing so. It is a natural reaction if you want to stay safe. This is like a best option if there are many people and you are alone.

5. Stay strong

Stay strong in any situation that may trigger problems. If you panic or show that anxiety on your face, you would actually be in trouble. It is not about being physically strong; it is also about how mentally strong you are in every situation that causes a reaction.